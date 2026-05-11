While we track some wet weather on Saturday, Mother’s Day turned out to be a nice one with some afternoon sun and temps rebounding into the low to mid 70s for many.



Today won’t be as warm, but the early morning showers across Southeast Mass will be just that, early. By 8am, most of the rain has tapered off as we remain dry for the rest of the day. Clouds will be tough to part ways with as clouds gradually thin for some filtered sun. Highs top off in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow, we’ll run into the low 60s again under a sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Scattered showers move back in Wednesday and become a steadier rain at times Thursday.

The area of low pressure that drops the weather weather Thursday won’t move far by Friday, allowing for scattered showers to linger. The pattern does turn more progressive by the weekend, and that’ll kick the storm away from us and allow for milder air to come back in here.