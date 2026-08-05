A beauty of a summer day settled in yesterday with temps running in the mid to upper 80s and humidity in check. Today, we’ll do it again with temps running in the upper 80s, a touch more humidity, but also a few more clouds in the mix. Overall, another nice summer day.

The humidity jumps up quite a bit tomorrow as dew points head in the 70s and stay there right through the weekend. The higher humidity will help spark a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening tomorrow and into the weekend. Any giving day, about 20-30% of us pick up on them, so they’ll be the typically hit or miss summer type stuff vs the widespread rains we saw just two days ago.



Humidity drops off on Monday and we’ll trim the temps back a bit mid to late week next week too.