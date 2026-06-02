Looking forward to the warm-up? It starts today after we shake off the early morning chill. No doubt, it’ll chilly too as morning lows around sunrise this morning start in the 30s for many locations outside of Boston. Impressive to see the observation site on the Vineyard clock in below freezing!

Temps jump up quickly this morning and cruise into the 70s this afternoon. With chilly air aloft, instability clouds do form and even a brief, spot shower is possible this afternoon. Overall, moisture is limited, so only 10% of us will pick up on that.

Tonight, it’ll be cool, but not as cold, with temps slipping back into the 40s and 50s.



Tomorrow, we’re dry with mostly sunny skies and temps around 80 inland, near 70 at the coast.

Thursday pushes into the mid to upper 80s and we near 90 on Friday. We’ll be dry both days. Dew points drift up into the 50s, but overall, it’s still a comfortable amount of humidity and back to back, nice summer days.

Can we keep that going into the weekend? Well, Saturday does look warm, at least mid 80s still. However, scattered afternoon or evening storms drop in out ahead of a cold front. On the other side of that front, Sunday will be much cooler with the chance for showers.