We start this morning off without the drizzle of yesterday morning, but with a fair amount of clouds in place. As winds are now out of the south, it’ll be a milder patter overall by this afternoon. Humidity also goes up the next couple of days as the late summer warmth returns.

Temps warm into the mid to upper 70s today and into the low to mid 80s tomorrow. More like late August vs. early October.

The warmth this time of year if often short-lived, and this go around is no exception as a cold front comes through Friday evening. Ahead of it, we’ll track some spotty showers Friday afternoon/evening, which will exit stage south and east by early Saturday morning. Don’t expect much rain, only 20-30% of us pick up a shower.

Apple picking, soccer games, anything else planned outside this weekend? Well, the weather looks good for you. Saturday turns out mostly sunny with temps 65-70, and Sunday will be mostly dry with temps in the mid 60s. While we’ll watch to see how close a wave of low, with showers, gets to New England Sunday, the pattern seems flat and suppressed to our south. At this point, the chance for showers during the day seems low, with perhaps just a few evening showers at night, especially across Southeast Mass.





Early to mid week next week looks mainly dry and overall 7 day rain totals look pretty limited. Nice to dry out after the nor’easter dropped so much water.





