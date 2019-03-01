Weekend Storms, A One-Two Punch

Today was a beautiful and seasonable start to the month of March, but that’s going to change quickly late tonight and into the weekend.

A system bringing rain to the Mid-Atlantic states, will be moving into southern New England after midnight tonight.

The timing brings the precipitation in between 2 – 3AM, when temperatures overnight will be dipping below freezing, along for the precipitation to be mainly snow, and heavy at times for those in SE MA, where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 1AM to 7PM Saturday, while a Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the rest of the region.

Storm #1 exits the region by Saturday afternoon, with some lingering snow showers along the immediate coastline before they completely head out to sea.

As far as the snowfall forecast for Storm #1, the higher snowfall totals will likely be in SE MA, with Boston likely getting 4″, and lesser amounts along and north of the Mass Pike.

Storm #2 moves in Sunday evening between 7PM – 9PM, however, the exact track is a little tough to pinpoint. Early estimates bring the area of low pressure close to the southern coastline and the Cape, which is indicative of a mainly snow event north, snow to wintry mix along and south of the Pike and early snow to rain for the southern coastline, the Cape and Islands.

However, if the center of the low pressure moves a little farther south, this could mean an all snow event for most of the region.

Again, this is an early estimate at snowfall for Storm #2 beginning Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning. The second storm will likely bring heavier snow to the RT. 2 corridor, S. NH, Merrimack Valley, 4″ for Boston, with lesser amounts farther south and east due to the close proximity of the low pressure.

Once this second storm exits, we are in the clear until the end of the week. However, the colder air sinks in for the middle of the week, with highs into the mid to upper 20s and lows into the teens.