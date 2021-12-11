A line of rain and gusty winds moves in between 9-10 PM for Worcester County/southern NH and around 11 PM for areas along 1-495. It will remain windy for a few hours after the line passes through the area. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area until 5AM tomorrow morning.

Sunday morning will have a gusty wind with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. There will clouds around early in the morning, and then it quickly clears up. We’ll keep a chilly breeze around in the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

Monday is mild with sunshine! Temperatures are in the low 30s in the morning and then we rebound into the mid 50s in the afternoon. A weak cold front moves through the region Monday night, but it doesn’t drop highs much with most locations getting into the upper 40s Tuesday.

We go into a a dry and quiet weather pattern next week. It’s a good time to get a car wash tomorrow! It should last you all week.

Wednesday is partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Thursday is windy and warm with highs about 15 degrees above average in the upper 50s. Friday is breezy and it remains warm in the mid 50s.