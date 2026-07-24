How about that day yesterday? Sunshine and low humidity won out with temps running near 80 in the afternoon.



After a bit of a chill in the air this morning with temps starting near 50 for many, today, we’ll have fantastic weather round 2. Highs push a bit higher this afternoon, mid 80s inland, mid 70s to near 80 at the coast. With dew points near 50, it’ll be another very comfortable day.

Copy/paste for tomorrow.



Copy/paste for Sunday?… We’ll for inland communities it’s likely close to a copy/paste. Along the coast, and especially for Southeast Mass, a patch of some low level moisture could back in, providing some more clouds in the mix.



The next surge in humidity and risk of showers/storms with localized downpours will arrive on Tuesday into Wednedsay.