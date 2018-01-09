Brady denies ESPN claims in weekly radio interview

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - During his weekly WEEI interview with Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gave an impassioned defense of his reputation when it comes to his relationship with his coaches and teammates.

This comes after an ESPN article by Seth Wickersham reports there has been tension between team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and Brady over the course of the season.

Wickersham’s article alleges that Brady was “liberated” when then-backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on October 30 and that the 40-year-old quarterback “seemed especially excited, hollering and cajoling” at practice the following day.

“I think that is such a poor characterization,” Brady said. “I’ve never, in 18 years, I have never celebrated when someone has been traded, been cut. I would say that is disappointing to hear that someone would express that, or a writer would express that because it is so far from what my beliefs are about my teammates and I think I am very empathetic toward other people’s experiences. I know those situations aren’t easy.”

The ESPN article also accuses Brady of being “famously unhelpful” when citing his relationship with his backup; even saying that Brady locked Garropolo out of his TB12 facility. Brady denies the report.

“I think Coach [Belichick] always says speak for yourselves and I have always tried to go by that. Like I said, I have a great relationship with all my teammates. I certainly did with Jimmy. We had a great time together. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Brady’s relationship with head coach Bill Belichick was also called into question in Wickersham’s article, citing that Belichick’s “bracing” coaching style has “gotten old” for Brady. This comes after Brady’s infamous sideline blowup with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after a failed third down conversion in a game against the Buffalo Bills on December 3.

“Coach Belichick has been such a great coach and mentor and I certainly could never accomplish anything in this sport without everything that he has taught me,” Brady said. “I have been so lucky to play for this team. There’s been so many great coaches here, players, staff members, Mr. Kraft and Jonathan [Kraft]. I have had such great support here.”

The interview ended with Brady reflecting on the current media landscape, saying there probably aren’t many Patriots fans, or Tom Brady fans, outside of New England, and that’s okay.

“People can write whatever they want to write,” Brady said. “This is a free country. You can say what you want to say.”

