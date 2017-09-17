Charlton middle school teacher struck and killed in bike accident to be remembered today

CHARLTON, MA (WHDH) - A Charlton middle school teacher, John Paire, who was struck and killed in a bike accident on Friday, will be remembered today.

Paire, who was 40-years-old, was riding his bike when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Charlton middle school and two other district schools are open today for students, staff and community members to gather, remember and grieve the loss of Paire.

Charlton Police are still investigating the crash. 7News will bring updates.

