Dog found stabbed, beaten in suitcase has died due to injuries

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WHDH) – A dog found severely injured and stuffed inside a suitcase in Hollywood has died.

According to the staff at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, Ollie died Thursday at 8:30 p.m. due to his injuries. Hospital officials said they worked for over an hour to keep Ollie alive, but his body was unable to overcome the inflammation and damage done to him.

The bully-breed terrier mix had been recovering at the Hollywood Animal Hospital after he was beaten and stabbed multiple times before being left for dead.

Veterinarians said Ollie was stabbed about 20 to 30 times before someone put him in a blue suitcase and left him in an alley, near Lee Street and North 19th Avenue.

If you have any information on this animal abuse case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

