Hello, Winter? Is That You?

It was a mighty chilly preview of winter today, with flakes for some and cold rain showers for the rest of us. Those showers still continue this evening – even the snow showers to the N & W – but will taper from here. We’ll still be left with some patchy drizzle/mist inside of 495 tonight – and can’t rule out an isolated flurry in the interior – but the bulk of the wet weather for today is winding down as I type this blog.

How about the snow in NH today? I love this tweet from our producer, Korey. He says the video is from Meredith, NH – and while it’s sticking to the trees and the roof there, the roads are still just wet or with a light coating of snow.

Temps tonight will be in the 30s, but to the N & W of 495 we’ll get some readings that are right around freezing. There’s the chance for some patchy black ice tonight and very early tomorrow morning in these areas. I know I shouldn’t even mention it – but it’s still hard to believe that November started with some mid 70s… and now this.

There could be some leftover drizzle/mist for SE Massachusetts tomorrow morning, but other than that the day is dry. However, we will keep the clouds around. It’s another cloudy November day – which is appropriate for the cloudiest month of the year. Highs tomorrow 38-46°.

Wednesday is still cool (mid 40s) but should feature more sunshine. Thursday is closer to “normal” but we’re also in for another round of light showers.

Next storm system isn’t until the holiday travel weekend gets going. For now it looks like a wind-driven rain with a chance of some higher elevation snow. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer. Have a great week. – Breezy