No bail for man charged in shooting deaths of man on Expressway, woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - New details emerged in court Wednesday about the man charged in the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist on Interstate 93 and the deadly shooting of a woman at a home in September.

RELATED: Man charged in shooting deaths of motorcyclist on Expressway, woman in Dorchester

Investigators detailed the timeline of the killings as Lance Holloman, 30, stood behind a door and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Prosecutors say Holloman randomly fired three shots on the Expressway, striking 32-year-old Scott Stevens Jr. and his 54-year-old father, who were both riding motorcycles. Stevens Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the head. His father survived.

“Witnesses observed a man fitting the description Lance Holloman’s description point a firearm out the window of a red Jeep and point it at the Stevens’,” prosecutor Masai King told the court.

Michaela Gingras, 24, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was with Holloman at the time of the double shooting, according to prosecutors. She was found dead just hours later inside a home on Santuit Street, where Holloman lived. Gingras was found shot in the head.

Holloman was arrested after the alleged murders by Franklin police. He was turned over to Boston police and investigators later tied him to the killings.

Investigators believe the Expressway shootings were random, but their investigation is ongoing.

A judge ordered Holloman held without bail. He is due back in court in November.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)