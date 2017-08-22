New England will be in path of totality for next solar eclipse

BOSTON (WHDH) - Monday’s great American eclipse left millions across the United States in shock and awe, but residents of New England did not experience what those in the path of totality witnessed.

The next total eclipse in the United States will be on April 8, 2024, and New England will be in the path of totality.

While Boston won’t see a total eclipse, 93 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon. Parts of northern Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire will be totally eclipsed at 100 percent.

The 2024 total solar eclipse will begin in Texas and track toward Boston on a northeast path through Buffalo, New York, Burlington, Vermont, and Berlin, Maine, 7’s Jeremy Reiner says.

On Monday, the Boston area saw a 63 percent partial eclipse. Oregon was one area that saw the full eclipse.

“It’s really, really, really, really awesome,” said 9-year-old Cami Smith as she gazed at the fully eclipsed sun in Beverly Beach, Oregon.

The United States will again see an eclipse on August 12, 2045, but New England will not be in the path of totality.

