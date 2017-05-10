Police believe suspect targeted doctors in South Boston killings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say they believe 30-year old Bampumim Teixeira targeted the two doctors he is accused of murdering inside their multi-million dollar luxury South Boston penthouse.

Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiance Dr. Richard Field were found tied up and murdered on Friday night inside their Dorchester Avenue home.

Police say Teixeira may have known the doctors lived there because he used to work as a concierge at the Macallen building.

Police say officers also found a backpack at the apartment that they believe was filled with Dr. Bolanos’ jewelry.

Palladion Services, a Boston firm which provides security to the condo said, “Our company hired Bampumim Teixeira after we performed background and reference checks, which were clean. He worked at the Maclellan property for approximately three weeks, more than a year ago. He was hired in October 2015 and his employment ended in April 2016.”

In a statement, the family of Dr. Richard Field said, “As doctors, they dedicated their professional lives to alleviating suffering and ensuring the safety of the most vulnerable, children. undergoing surgery.”

Bolanos’ mother posted to Facebook saying, “My sweet girl, nothing or nobody will tear you from my heart. I loved you, i love you and i will love you till eternity! I will always remember till we meet again. God has you in heaven my angel.”

