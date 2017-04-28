Roller Coaster Ride Ahead

Wow! What a beauty of a summerish afternoon with highs in the lower 80s and mostly sunny skies for much of the area. If we could only bottle this up and release it every weekend, we’d be in good shape. Control the weather, we can’t, but forecasting the changes we can, and there will be plenty of ups and downs to go through over the next 7 days.

We start with tomorrow. The trend of the day is similar to what we had today. A lot of morning clouds as scattered showers and storms rumble on through. The timing of those showers and storms features the best chance between 5-11am. That doesn’t mean that it’ll rain during that whole timeframe, it just means that within it, you’ll likely catch a round or two of wet weather. Once we kick the showers and storms to our east by the afternoon, we’re good to go again with breaks of sun and temps warming up to near 80 degrees. Graphic below shows some of those scattered showers storms. From WeatherBell Analytics





Winds go back to the northeast on Sunday and you know what that means! Much cooler weather with highs in the low 50s at the coast to near 60 inland. Most of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies.



Chilly air lingers into Monday, temps jump on Tuesday and then fade back toward the end of the week. A good chance of chilly rain arrives Thursday afternoon and may not leave until Saturday morning.

Enjoy the weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter