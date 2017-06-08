Sideswipe… Then The Heat

Bottle it up and lock it in right?! Safe to say today started off on the right note with tons of sunshine and temperatures jumping up into the lower 70s at the coast to near 80 inland. It’d be great to string this weather for several consecutive days, but we do have to throw in the risk of some drops overnight and into tomorrow with two separate systems to watch.

The first system to keep an eye on tonight is the coastal storm that’s off the mid-Atlantic coast. As it zips northeast bound, it’ll stay just southeast of the benchmark location, that would have brought in a nor’easter. Since it’s far enough to our southeast, it’s more a sideswipe versus a direct hit. That sideswipe will produce showers after midnight tonight across Southeast Mass, and likely a steadier rain across the Cape and Island overnight and early tomorrow. Perhaps adding up to 0.5-1.0″+ over the Cape, especially the outer Cape and Nantucket where gusts to 30-35mph are also possible early in the morning. Some showers tomorrow morning extend back to near I-95, but don’t expect much to add up. In the afternoon, we’re cloudy to partly sunny, near 70 with a few pop-up showers/storms scattered about inland from a different system.







Saturday warms up, to near 80 with an isolated shower or storm possible inland. Sunday, we turn the heat on with a gusty west to southwest wind as temps head into the lower to middle 90s. We stay there until Tuesday afternoon with higher humidity building in too on Monday and Tuesday.





Have a good one!

@clamberton7 – twitter