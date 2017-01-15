Here we are, January 15th, with high temps heading for seasonable mid to upper 30s and the Pats heading to the AFC Championship Game. Typical stuff for New England for this time of year, as we’re now accustom to both being standard procedure.



Sunshine prevails the next couple of days with comfy weather on MLK Day as highs tomorrow near 40 under a sunny sky. While the next couple of days are tranquil, it does appear that we’re in for inclement weather Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A few days ago, I thought we’d have no problem getting into the milder sector of that storm (40s to near 50). This morning, I’ve thrown in the towel on that idea. The issue I have with the pattern, Tuesday night and into Wednesday, is the area of high pressure banked to our north that appears to want to be stronger and hold it’s ground. If this is indeed the case, dragging a warm front, and southerly winds, into southern New England is very difficult to achieve.



Bottom line, the storm’s colder, and while I still expect a chilly rain near the coastal plain, we may have to talk about a wintry mix of snow and ice inland, especially northwest of 495. Too soon to talk amounts with temperatures marginal at supporting frozen precip, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the higher terrain of Worcester County pick up several inches.



Beyond the mid-week storminess, the weather does look fairly quiet for Friday and next weekend with temps running into the 40s. That does include next Sunday, when we know a big game will be played, we just don’t know against who yet.

Enjoy your Sunday!

