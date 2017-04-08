Ready to dry out? Yup, I’m with you! While the pattern has been great for denting, and more or less, busting the drought we’ve been in, it’s been terrible for trying to hit the baseball diamonds, soccer fields and golf courses. While the ground will take some time to dry out to enjoy all the outdoor sports we love to start in the Spring, we’re heading in the right direction for sure.

Today is the coolest day of the next several as a gusty northwesterly wind pushes 25 to 35mph at times. Early sun gives way to some building clouds as partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail late morning, through the afternoon with highs near 50. It’s cool, but it’s dry, and that breeze also helps dry out the ground. Tomorrow, it’s the sun that helps continue the drying out process, with highs in the low to mid 60s! Watch for afternoon seabreezes at the coast which will drop temps from near 60, back through the 50s.



The trend is our friend temperature wise Monday and Tuesday as the warmth continues to build. Mid 70s Monday, and lower 80s Tuesday! With a southwest wind, it’ll be much cooler south of Route 44 in Southeast Mass, especially through Buzzards Bay and Cape Cod. Also, expect some cooler temps across Cape Ann. As long as the wind from the southwest is strong enough, Boston should crack 80, enough for a record high for the date. Although it’s a record for the date, it’s not all that uncommon to hit 80 in mid April as many of the record highs in mid April are in the mid 80s to lower 90s. The record or 78 on April 12th is a bit of a sitting duck in that regard.



Anyhow, enjoy the nicer weather ahead and have a great weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter