Trend Is Up… For Now

Yuck… it wasn’t exactly the Memorial Day weather we envision when talking about the “start” of summer, was it? Although some towns squeaked in dry weather for the morning parades and services, the mid to late afternoon was a strugglefest with temps near 50 and a cold rain.

We pick up where we left off yesterday, early this morning, with a lot of clouds and temperatures stuck near 50 degrees. This go around, we will warm up a bit with highs near 60 at the coast this afternoon and mid 60s inland. Clouds and breaks of some sun are in store this afternoon with our area remaining rain free. A few showers are possible tonight, especially to the northwest of 495.



Wednesday we start with lots of clouds but those clouds break for sunshine by the afternoon. Afternoon temps jump into the upper 60s at the coast to lower 70s inland. Although much of the day will be dry, late in the afternoon and into the evening, we’ll have to watch the potential for a few thunderstorms to develop. First, up across northern Mass and Southern New Hampshire late afternoon and then farther south and east in the evening. Winds aloft and cold air aloft do support the risk for a few of these storms to contain strong wind gusts and hail, so we’ll have to keep an eye on those late-day storms, especially northwest of 495.





Thursday looks good with a busy breeze, low humidity and highs in the lower to middle 70s. We’re back into the 70s on Friday too with much of the day dry.

At some point late Friday into Saturday, a cold front will cross with some showers/storms running across it. The hope is that it can move quick enough to dry out for Saturday midday/afternoon. The dry weather may not last long though, as it’s likely showers and an ocean breeze return sometime Sunday into Monday.

Have a good day!

@clamberton7 – twitter