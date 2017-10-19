Winning Weather

Dry weather continues to hold down the fort across southern New England over the next several days as low humidity and mostly sunny skies prevail. While we had our fair share of wet weather over the Spring and Summer, Meteorological Fall has been drier than average with Boston and Worcester now running behind the averages rain-wise since September 1st. That dry weather continues through the weekend.





After a cool start and some patches of low clouds and fog this morning, sunshine wins out with highs topping off in the low to mid 70s. With low humidity and a busy breeze, the brush fire risk will be elevated, so be careful with any open flame or cigarette butts. The wind out of the southwest will gust 20-30mph this afternoon.

With mainly clear skies and low humidity over the next few nights, not only will it cool down efficiently at night, it’ll give us an opportunity to see some shooting stars. The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks Friday and Saturday night around 20 shooting stars per hour as debris from Halley’s Comet hits our atmosphere.



The theme of warm afternoons and dry air continues through the weekend, allowing for a warm Head of the Charles as well as great tailgating weather at Gillette. The weather “up north” looks good too for you leaf peepers with highs near 70 there after starting each morning in the 30s and 40s. The next round of rain won’t arrive until sometime around mid-week next week.





Enjoy the sunshine!

