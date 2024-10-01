BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Freedom Trail offers tourists and residents a glimpse into America’s history. But some tour guides are rethinking their routes.

These days, tourists gathering on Boston Common might encounter something unexpected. While learning about the country’s past, some are getting caught in present-day dangers — drug use, heated arguments, and violent outbursts.

For tour guides, the Freedom Trail can be treacherous.

“This guy just randomly approached me and was like, ‘Do you have problems with my uncle?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,'” said tour guide Juan Bustos. “Out of nowhere, he punched me in the face.”

The punch left him rattled and bloodied.

“It really changed the way I walk in the city,” Bustos said. “Kind of looking over your shoulder.”

Even local residents are feeling uneasy.

Carol Hayon, who lives in Beacon Hill, is still shaken by a recent encounter.

“It has been frightening. This week, I was at the top of the stairs, and some guy came after me,” she said. “I had to go get help from a total stranger to get this guy away from me and to stop.”

She has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years, but for the first time, she no longer feels safe.

“I can’t walk my grandchildren up and down here or even come up Winter Street because you’re afraid,” Hayon said. “I’m thinking maybe I need to move from here.”

The Boston Police Department has reported 136 violent crimes near the Common this year.

In response, BPD says it has increased patrols in the area.

“There is an increasing sense of danger on the Boston Common that I don’t want my guys to have to deal with with on a daily basis,” said Daniel Berger-Jones, CEO and president of Boston History Company.

Tour guides say they have been yelled at, pushed and harassed on the Common. One tour company even had to add liability coverage to their tour waivers in case someone steps on a dirty needle in the park.

“They’re really scared about what could happen and if they’re going to be responsible for it. There doesn’t seem to be anybody helping us,” Berger-Jones said.

Our cameras were rolling as Boston police patrolled the Common, trying to defuse tense situations. But unless officers witness a crime, there’s not much they can do.

“The city doesn’t want what’s going on right now to be here, but it’s a complicated issue without easy answers, but I think we need to pay more attention,” said Colin Zick, president of the Beacon Hill Civic Association.

The association has been working with city leaders about the increasing crime. They are calling for a larger police presence, along with better efforts to connect those in need with services.

“We know there’s illegal activity there, that’s the thing, so what are we gonna do about that? We can’t arrest our way out of the problem, but we can’t condone the illegal activity either,” Zick said.

Neighbors hope the city will act soon.

“We’re just waiting for the really bad thing to happen and I’m trying everything in my power to avoid it,” Berger-Jones said.

And to avoid spending time in the Common, tour guides said they might change their starting point to the North End, so tourists get a better impression of the city — and a safer walk.

