ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Liam Neeson was spotted by fans in Allston.

Neeson is working on a new film called “Thug,” about an aging gangster.

He was stopping by a local business, and fans who met him said he was friendly.

“It was kind of exciting to see him, he’s always been one of my favorites,” Denise Bayles, of LBC Boutique, said. “Very friendly, and very nice-looking and very tall!”

Residents said there have been parking restrictions where they were filming.

