BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Bow, New Hampshire on Saturday morning, officials said.

A hunter called police around 7:30 a.m. after finding what appeared to be human remains in an area of heavy brush off South Bow Road in Bow, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord, New Hampshire.

Anyone with information about this death or who was walking the area or trails near the powerlines off of South Bow Road to Twist Hill Road in Dunbarton within the last week is asked to contact investigators at (603) 628-8477 or by email at mcu@dos.nh.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.

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