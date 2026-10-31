WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Senator Michael Moore (D-Millbury), Representative Hannah Kane (R-Shrewsbury), and Representative Kate Donaghue (D-Westborough) have issued the following joint statement:

“Last night, Amazon called us to share that they would be withdrawing their application to the Town of Westborough for a drone package delivery launch site at their Otis Street fulfillment center. We are extremely pleased and thank Amazon for listening to the overwhelming concerns voiced in making this decision.

We are deeply grateful to the residents of Westborough and the surrounding communities who came together to share their concerns about noise, safety, privacy, environmental, and quality of life impacts a commercial drone delivery service poses. Their engagement made clear how important these issues are to our communities.

Thank you to Mass Blue Skies for leading grassroots advocacy efforts, the local officials in Westborough and surrounding communities who shared numerous municipal concerns, Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll for their support, and to our colleagues in Central Massachusetts and the region’s federal delegation led by Senator Markey’s office for their partnership and advocacy. This is a great example of what we can accomplish when we all work together.”

Amazon yesterday sent a letter to the Westborough Planning Board requesting approval to withdraw its application to expand its Prime Air drone delivery service to Central Massachusetts. The proposal, which was seeking to transform a parking lot at the commerce giant’s Otis Street fulfillment center into a drone takeoff and landing field, faced intense pushback from residents in Westborough and beyond. “Amazon hereby requests approval of the Westborough Planning Board to withdraw, without prejudice, Site Plan Review Application No. 26-02275,” the letter states.

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