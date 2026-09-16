New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium Owner Robert Kraft responded Wednesday to Macklemore’s call to donate money to support Palestine. It comes after Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s North American tour, which is scheduled to stop at Gillette Stadium, for making pro-Palestinian comments onstage.

“I will be donating the entire $1 million of my net earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour to six organizations working directly to support the Palestinian people. And I invite Robert Kraft to match my donation,” Macklemore said in a statement posted to his Instagram account. “Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting. A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this earth.”

In a statement, Kraft wrote in response, “I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people. I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting. Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region and fight this humanitarian crisis. Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges.

In addition, I’d like the people who are speaking in support of the Palestinian people to know that for decades, I have supported efforts that create opportunity for Palestinians and have brought young Palestinians and Israelis together to build businesses, create jobs, and forge relationships.”

On September 14, Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after just two shows for expressing pro-Palestinian statements onstage. The next day, the other supporting acts on the tour, Aaron Rowe, Finneas, Lukas Graham, and Beoga, announced they were all dropping out from the tour as well.

Sheeran said the decisions to drop his supporting acts were from the venues and the tour promoters.

His tour is scheduled to stop at Gillette Stadium on September 25 and 26, with no opening acts currently in the lineup.

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