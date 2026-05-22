BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was killed following a shooting in Dorchester Firday.

Police responded to a call reporting a person show on Bowdoin Street just after 1 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound,” police said in a statement. “The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Boston police are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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