MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One person was killed and five people were taken to area hospitals after a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday, officials said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Massabesic Street and Tarrytown Road shortly after 11 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived and found two cars were involved, according to a statement from the Manchester Fire Department.

Fire officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Several other people were injured.

The fire department said crews ultimately needed to use hydraulic tools to rescue some people who were trapped in one of the damaged cars. Multiple people suffered serious injuries.

This crash was the second fatal crash in Manchester in less than 24 hours, following another crash at the intersection of Union and Willow Streets near 7 p.m. Wednesday.

