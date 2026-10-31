BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people have been taken to the hospital after Boston firefighters rescued residents from a burning triple-decker in Dorchester on Saturday morning.

Crews responding to 24 Kerwin St. around 8 a.m. found smoke coming from the building and worked quickly to rescue the people who were trapped on the second floor.

Eleven people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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