BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people have been taken to the hospital after Boston firefighters rescued residents from a burning triple-decker in Dorchester on Saturday morning.

Crews responding to 24 Kerwin St. around 8 a.m. found smoke coming from the building and worked quickly to rescue the people who were trapped on the second floor.

Eleven people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)