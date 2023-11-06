BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old was arrested Monday after a stabbing incident in Allston involving two other juveniles, police said.

Boston police in a statement said officers first responded to the Armington Street area of Allston around 3:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a person who was stabbed.

Police said officers soon found a juvenile male on scene suffering from multiple stab wounds. The person who was stabbed was taken to a Boston hospital, according to police. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening as of Monday evening.

While the police investigation continued, police said officers found a second victim close to the stabbing site.

“Victim #2 was not stabbed yet assaulted with a knife by the same suspect that stabbed the first victim,” police said.

Boston police said investigators located the 14-year-old accused in connection with this incident in the area of Ringer Park. The teen was arrested and is now expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court “on various charges related to this incident,” according to police.

Numerous Boston police cruisers were spotted on scene in Allston Monday afternoon. Authorities later cleared the scene before 5 p.m.

This stabbing happened outside the former Jackson/Mann K-8 School. The facility no longer serves as an active school, now operating as a community center.

Ringer Park, where the 14-year-old accused in this incident was arrested, is located nearby, just a few hundred feet from the Jackson/Mann facility.

