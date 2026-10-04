UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old Uxbridge High School student was killed in a crash on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of 685 Chocolog Road found a Ford Focus that had struck a utility pole, according to police.

The teen was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. There were two other occupants in the car at the time of the crash.

Uxbridge Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the department at 508-278-7755.

In a statement, Uxbridge Public Schools said, “We ask that our community extend that same respect and care to the family during this incredibly difficult time. Our district crisis response team has been activated, and we are preparing to support students and staff when school opens on Monday morning. Counselors and support staff will be available at Uxbridge High School, and support will continue for as long as it is needed.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)