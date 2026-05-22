BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with a Dorchester shooting that happened on May 11.

Around 2:25 p.m., on Monday, May 11, officers responded to the area of Bunker Hill Street and Walford Way in Charlestown for reports of a shooting.

When they got there, officers say the victims said an unknown male fired several gunshots into a building at 76 Monument Street in Charlestown. Officers say they recovered a total of 12 shell casings inside the building and around the area.

On Thursday, the 17-year-old was arrested on a felony warrant. He was charged with assault and battery by means of a firearm, possession of a large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, and vandalism of property.

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