BOSTON (WHDH) - Eighteen police officers from five communities across Massachusetts were honored at the State House in Boston Wednesday for their courage and bravery at the 43rd Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery.

The Hanna Awards are Massachusetts’ highest recognition for bravery in law enforcement, honoring those who has demonstrated extraordinary courage and put their own lives at risk to protect the public.

Among those honored with medals of valor were 13 Fall River police officers who saved residents at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River last year as the building went up in flames. Ten people died in that fire.

“That night was uncontrolled chaos at one point, but this group here – we all brought it together,” said Fall River Police Sgt. Shane Gallus. “We kind of did our thing together, and it was a lot, but these guys did an unbelieveable amount of work.”

A medal of honor, the state’s highest law enforcement award, went to Holyoke police officer Steven Negron, who shot a teenaged shoplifting suspect in the leg at the Holyoke Mall in July.

“Officer Negron was cool as a cucumber, was able to get down on one knee, return fire at the suspect and neutralize him. And what I’m extremely proud of is the compassion he’s shown. After the suspect at him, he rendered first aid. The suspect actually survived,” said Holyoke Police Chief Brian Keenan.

“The cameraderie and the support of my peers was what drove me to come back,” Negron said.

Also honored was Boston police officer Jose Valenzuela, who shot a knife-weilding suspect attacking customers at a Chic-Fil-A restaurant; Boston police officer Gerard Colpoys, who has recovered after being shot while chasing a suspect on foot; Burlington police officer Aurise Miedico, who shot and killed a suspect suffering a mental health crisis attacking her with a knife; and Everett police detective Daniel Wall, who confronted a man carjacking a trash truck near the Encore Casino in Everett and helped get the truck driver to safety.

“Know that we are forever grateful for your service, we are proud of you for your courage, and just as you’ve always had our backs, we will always have yours,” Governor Maura Healey said in her address.

The Hanna Memorial Awards are named for George Hanna, a Massachusetts State Trooper who was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in Auburn in 1983. Brave officers have received awards named from him ever since.

“In a single horrific moment, his life was stolen, and our family was changed forever,” said Deb Hanna, George’s daughter.

Since the awards were established in 1983, 200 officers have been recognized for their acts of bravery.

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