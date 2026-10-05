DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Lynn accused of stabbing a woman to death, seemingly at random, will be back in court Monday for a status hearing.

Bishop Fenwick High School student Anthony DeMayo has pleaded not guilty to murder and home invasion charges.

In April, the judge found him incompetent to stand trial.

Prosecutors said DeMayo broke into 68-year-old Janet Swallow’s Danvers home in March and stabbed her to death while she was in her bed.

Authorities said DeMayo and Swallow did not know each other.

Police said neighbors spotted DeMayo walking down a street in Lynn holding a bloody knife.

Prosecutors said he confessed to police that he planned the attack and wanted to kill someone for a long time.

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