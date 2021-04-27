2 firefighters, occupant injured after roaring blaze tears through NH apartment building

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Two firefighters and one occupant suffered injuries after a massive blaze tore through an apartment building in Concord, New Hampshire late Monday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Bog Road around 11:40 p.m. found roaring flames coming from the second and third floors of a 24-unit apartment building, as well as the attic, according to the Concord Fire Department.

Crews helped evacuate the remaining occupants and pets still inside the building as they worked to put out the flames.

One occupant was transported to Concord Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

A firefighter suffered second-degree burns and another sustained a knee injury, fire officials added.

Chris Cooper, who lives on the first floor, recalled trying to extinguish the flames himself before he realized the extent of the blaze.

“My younger boy yelled at me that I need to call 9-1-1. There was a fire,” he said. “I looked out the window right there and the porch upstairs was on fire. So I got my wife, my kids, my grandkids out, went and got a fire extinguisher, tried to put it out not realizing it was half the building on fire.”

The building sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials say it does not appear to be related to any other recent fires in the city.

Concord fire personnel had already responded to 37 incidents before this fire broke out, including 20 requests for EMS, nine outside fires, several fire alarm activations, and a car crash, the department said.

No additional information has been released.

