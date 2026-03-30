BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hurt and transported to the hospital following a double shooting in Roxbury Sunday night.

Investigators said a bullet hit a water pipe, setting off the sprinkler system in the building triggering a flood and doing damage to nearby apartments.

Police responded to several different streets in the same area, but so far no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near Kendall Street and Shawmut Avenue.

Police responding to the scene said they found two people who had been shot on the lower right sides of their bodies.

Thirty minutes later, crews responded to reports of another shots fired incident on nearby Lenox Street, where they found a sprinkler pipe had been hit by a bullet, flooding three floors of the building.

Ten people were forced to evacuate.

It is not clear if the two incidents were related; police said the two people who were shot are expected to be okay.

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