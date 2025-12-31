BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a triple shooting where one person was killed in Mattapan in October, according to Boston police.

At approximately 6 a.m., members of the Boston Police SWAT Team, along with Homicide Detectives and the Fugitive Unit, arrested Dkhari Wornum-Brown, 22, of Dorchester at an apartment on Ruggles Street in Roxbury.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and reports of multiple people shot in the area of 2 Hiawatha Road in Mattapan on October 11. When they arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals.

On November 7, one of the victims was pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 18-year-old G’Kiyah Lewis of Malden. The other two adult male victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Wornum-Brown is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of Murder and Carrying a Firearm Without a License.

The Boston Police Department Homicide Unit continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

