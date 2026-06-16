MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mashpee Fire and Rescue confirmed Tuesday that a 22-year-old man died following an incident at Mashpee Pond on Monday evening.

Officials responded to the area of 347 Main Street for a reporting drowning just after 6 p.m. Monday.

An off-duty Mashpee firefighter, who was among hte first on scene, initiated rescue operations with assistance from the Mashpee Harbormaster’s Department, joined by Mashpee police officers and firefighters.

“At approximately 6:20 p.m., the victim, a 22-year-old male, was located and removed from the water by responders,” officials said in a statement. “Emergency medical care was initiated on scene, and the victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The incident remains under investigation.

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