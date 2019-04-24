BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Downtown Crossing over the weekend.

Officers responding to the area of 1 Summer St. around 2:30 a.m. Saturday found two men suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers arrested 42-year-old Miguel Esteves-Roman, of Boston, in the area of 40 Boylston St. about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, police said. He was charged with assault with intent to murder, mayhem, and assault and battery.

Around 5 p.m., 36-year-old Louis Williams of Roxbury was arrested in the area of 5 Cleaves St. on a straight warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, charging him with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

Charion Bradley, 27, of Roxbury, was also arrested on a straight warrant, charging her with assault with intent to murder and mayhem.

All three suspects will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

