PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 100-foot pine tree came crashing down onto a pickup truck in Princeton Monday morning.

Officials said the tree crushed a F-350 Ford pickup truck at approximately 7 a.m. along Fitchburg Road in the Leominster State Forest.

Ruzbin Martinez, Owner of New Era Paving, said he was driving in the pickup truck in front of the one that was crushed. He said they were all headed to a worksite when the tree came crashing down without warning.

“I went by, my box truck went by, then I looked in my rearview mirror and I saw this truck here cross in the middle of the road and then it was just smoke everywhere,” Martinez said. “It was like definitely a scene out of the movies. It was mostly like a nightmare, too, for my employees.”

Two of the victims were able to get out of the truck on their own, but the third was trapped in the front passenger sea. Fire officials said his legs were stuck under the dashboard.

“The tree actually embedded itself into the engine block and a portion of the tree came through into the passenger compartment. Luckily it went up through the headliner versus going down,” Princeton fire chief John Bennett said.

All three were taken to UMASS Medical Center in Worcester. Two of the workers suffered leg injuries which may require surgery, but the third person has since been released.

“We shouldn’t go down the road and worry about a tree falling on us. It’s insane.” Martinez said. “I’m just glad they’re alive and they’re doing okay.”

The road was shutdown for a period of time to move the truck and the tree off the road, but has since reopened.

Princeton police are investigating.

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