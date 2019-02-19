3 men arrested in probe of East Boston anti-immigrant posters face judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three men who were arrested by police officers investigating anti-immigrant posters that were plastered all over East Boston last week were arraigned Tuesday on criminal charges.

Matthew Wolf, 26, of Lowell, Christopher Hood, 20, of Malden, and Tylar Larson, 18, of Rochester, New York, appeared in East Boston District Court to answer to charges including assault and battery on a police officer and carrying a dangerous weapon.

The men were taken into custody on Friday night after officers stopped seven men wearing face masks and hoods in Maverick Square, according to Boston police. One man was said to be carrying spray adhesive and hateful posters.

During the encounter, Wolf allegedly slapped a police officer’s hand away when the officer was reaching for his identification. He was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer.

Hood and Larson were arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon after police said they were found with a spring-loaded knife and a set of brass knuckles.

All three were released after posting $500 bail. They were also ordered to stay away from Maverick Square.

They are not facing charges in connection with the posters.

“Keep America American,” was one of the messages on the 60 or so flyers that were hung throughout the area. Patriot Front claimed responsibility for spreading the propaganda.

The men are due back in court on March 26.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)