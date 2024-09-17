BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were taken to a local hospital and a driver is expected to face charges after a crash involving an MBTA bus and a pickup truck in Boston Monday, police said.

The crash happened at 1:20 p.m. on Washington Street in Brighton.

In a post on X, MBTA Transit Police said a 41-year-old man was behind the wheel of a 2019 Ford F-550 when he crossed over a double yellow line and side-swiped the bus.

Police said emergency crews brought three bus passengers to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck did not have a license and will be criminally charged.

Transit police shared photos of the aftermath of the crash, showing damage on the back corner of the bus. Debris was scattered on the roadway near the crash site.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)