REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man on a moped was killed in a crash in Revere early Friday morning, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Revere police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in the area of 251 Lee Burbank Highway at approximately 1 a.m. When they arrived they found a moped operator who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The moped operator was identified as Juan Pablo Garcia Catano, 34, of Revere.

The crash shut down Route 1A near Suffolk Downs Friday morning. It has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police.



(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)