BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox traded outfielder Nate Eaton to the Athletics for right-handed pitcher Jareth Rayo.

Eaton, 29, had a limited role with the Sox during his time in the majors last season. He played in 24 games, making six starts in left field, six in center field, and three in right field.

In Triple-A Worcester, Eaton played 84 games, batting .253 with nine home runs, 44 runs batted in, 58 runs, and 18 stolen bases.

In 2025, Eaton batted .296 with a .731 on-base plus slugging percentage in 41 games.

Rayo, 18, made his professional debut this season, making nine starts for the Dominican Summer League Athletics, posting a 5.50 earned run average and recording 36 strikeouts.

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