BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to the area of Harrison Avenue and East Brookline Street after four children were hit by a car in Boston Thursday morning.

Around 10:29 a.m., police responded and found a group of children were struck by a motor vehicle while crossing the street.

Four children and one adult were treated on scene by Boston EMS and taken to local hospitals for evaluation and possible minor injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)