PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The former director of food services for Plymouth Public Schools is facing new charges after being accused of theft of federal funds and wire fraud.

Patrick Van Cott is accused of stealing food and commercial kitchen equipment bought for town schools using federal money.

Prosecutors said he used those items to help run his business on Cape Cod.

Officials said he had Plymouth cafeteria workers slice deli meat for him which investigators said he used for sandwiches sold at his snack shack on the beach.

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