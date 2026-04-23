NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood police officer was charged in Dedham District Court Wednesday with driving under the influence .

Police said Officer Shawn Willman was driving drunk when he was pulled over last month.

A judge allowed Willman to enroll in a 90-day treatment program.

He is currently on administrative leave from the department; he is due back in court in July.

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