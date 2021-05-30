WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after four people were injured in a two-car crash in Woburn Sunday night.

The cars collided on Route 128 northbound, and one person was in critical condition, officials said.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

