DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy with special needs walked away during recess at Dighton Elementary School last week. He was found walking alone on a busy street by police a short time later.

Michelle Swartz’s son is in the same special needs program. She told 7NEWS that while she’s relieved the boy is okay, she’s angry.

“The playground isn’t enclosed,” Swartz said. “And it has also been a concern that there are staffing shortages. So there’s not enough staff for the students to keep them protected.”

Dighton-Rehoboth Schools Superintendent Bill Runey said they’ve hired an outside investigator to figure out how the child was able to bypass staff and are taking immediate steps.

“This is a fence that will be high enough to visually be a deterrent,” Runey said. “But also make it difficult for a child to escape.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)