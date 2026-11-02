NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were injured after two maintenance vehicles collided on the tracks in Norwood Monday morning.

Around 8:44 a.m., crews responded to the northbound tracks near Norwood Depot after six MBTA workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two maintenance vehicles crashed, which caused major backups. Both sides of the tracks were shut down to provide aid.

Buses replaced trains on the Franklin/Foxboro line between Readville and Walpole until train service returned.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)