NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were injured after two maintenance vehicles collided on the tracks in Norwood Monday morning.

Around 8:44 a.m., crews responded to the northbound tracks near Norwood Depot after six MBTA workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two maintenance vehicles crashed, which caused major backups. Both sides of the tracks were shut down to provide aid.

Buses replaced trains on the Franklin/Foxboro line between Readville and Walpole until train service returned.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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