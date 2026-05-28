BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a bus crash in Osterville on Thursday afternoon after the driver suffered a medical emergency.

Officials say the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Osterville West Barnstable Road. They say a bus operated by the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) crashed through a fence and also hit several trees.

Eight passengers were on the bus, according to Barnstable police. Six people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

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